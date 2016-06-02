Doggy life jackets, why they are important this summer

That shows you just how popular they are in the Tri-Cities. Good news for you, they have been ordering more and more to meet the demand.

KENNEWICK, WA- You have heard it before, we have said it a ton, wear your life jacket.

Did you ever think to get your furry friends fiitted for one too? If you are heading to the water with your pets anytime soon, you'll want to pay attention.

It doesn't matter the size, 5 pound Chihuahua or Great Dane. Your best friend needs to be protected during your summer adventures.

All sizes and different colors, these life jackets for your pup range from $30.00 to $50.00. Now, we know not all dogs belong in the water. But, if you want to test this out, first, get the right fit. Then, let them wear it for a little bit, get used to their new purchase.

Make sure it cannot slide off of them, you do not want your fluffy friend flipping upside down in the water. "I prefer the Outward Hound version. These guys have a bit stronger padding and it also has the floating part in front. So, one of the big things you want to make sure of is the front if your dog stays forward," Steve explained from Paw's Natural Pet Emporium.

Why a life jacket for your dog? They get tired of swimming just like we do. If you are not sure how your dog will handle the water, bring them in shallow ends first. Thankfully, most jackets have handles you can easily grab onto.

Paw's Natural Pet Emporium, which is now off of Gage Boulevard, says they usually cannot keep their shelves stocked. That shows you just how popular they are in the Tri-Cities. Good news for you, they have been ordering more and more to meet the demand.

