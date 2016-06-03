Market at the Parkway in Richland opens for the season

RICHLAND, WA - If you have a garden growing, you know it's getting to be prime time for fresh produce. In Richland, the Market at the Parkway got started Friday morning for the season.



If you're looking for good quality, local fruit, vegetables, soaps, jewelry or just about anything you'll likely find it there. Plus, some local food vendors are set up every week. We talked with a new food stand owner serving up sandwiches and other lunch staples.

"I knew it was going to be busy down here. There are lots of vendors, lots of people, lots of people are hungry! Actually next week we're going to have breakfast burritos because we weren't busy until lunch time and now we have a line going on over here," said Brittney Lyness, of Grubbins.

The Market at the Parkway will be open every Friday from nine a.m. to one p.m. at the Parkway through the end of October.