RICHLAND REGATTA: The family behind it all, the race and the organization

"He (John's son) grew up doing it, his dad grew up doing it. Grew up watching him. So, he just bought his first boat himself and started from there. It's just a family event," Tori Culver explained about her husband Josh.

RICHLAND, WA- The Richland Regatta is truly a family affair. The Culver family races on the water, not one but two boats.

"We bought a new boat last year and didn't sell the old one. So, we've got them both down here and it was so great to sit here and watch those things come around the corner side by side. Being the owner of two boats, this is a race that we help do," explained John Culver. Help, does not begin to explain how much John puts into the race. John Culver organized the entire event itself and has been racing 1 liters for five years.

"We've all taken time off work, everybody you see here probably has a job on Friday but, yet, they are here, working for us. They're volunteering," Culver said.

Culver racing is not just helping challenge other one liters on the water, "I am glad we are bringing the region 10 level to the Tri-Cities. It will just make the boat racing here even better," Culver adds.

Organizing volunteers rescuers, maintenance, food, sponsors and everything else in between, Mr. Culver has 25 years of experience with the Tri-Cities Water Follies.

"Oh, I'm very proud. My wife was standing next to me on the last lap there and a couple times she grabbed my arm as the boat comes flying around the corner," Culver says as he watches his 26-year-old son and his best friend do something he has loved while growing up.

"He (John's son) grew up doing it, his dad grew up doing it. Grew up watching him. So, he just bought his first boat himself and started from there. It's just a family event," Tori Culver explained about her husband Josh.