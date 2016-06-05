Kennewick find man deceased in a car, do not believe it's suspicious

Police tell us Cooper spent the night in the car, however they do not believe his death is suspicious. A cause of death is being confirmed.

KENNEWICK, WA- A 20-year-old man died after his friends found him unresponsive in a car Saturday morning.

Kennewick police tell NBC Right Now they responded with medics to the 1000 Block of West Fourth Avenue around 6 a.m. to find Jesse Cooper's friends trying to revive him.

Police tell us Cooper spent the night in the car, however they do not believe his death is suspicious. A cause of death is being confirmed.