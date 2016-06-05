Man dies after crashing into apple bins near Mattawa - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Man dies after crashing into apple bins near Mattawa

MATTAWA, WA- A Desert Aire man died Friday night in a car accident east of SR 243 near Mattawa.

34-year-old Jorge Camilo Velez crashed into apple bins stacked along the southside of the road after failing to negotiate a bend in the road. Investigators say he had his seat belt on but alcohol is a factor in the crash, he died at the scene.

