Deputies warn of more daytime burglaries in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA- Those who live in the northern part of Franklin County are being asked to stay vigilant.

Deputies are warning everyone, again, of more burglaries in your area. They have responded to three just this past week. The first happened in Mesa, the second off Sagemore Road and the third on the 12000 Block of Taylor Flats Road.

Thieves stole utility gear, a truck, chainsaw, drill, and a hammer just to name a few things. Deputies tell us these thieves are breaking in during the day.

If you see anything suspicious, report it immediately to 911.