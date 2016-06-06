SILVER ALERT: Man missing from Federal Way, WA

His wife spoke to him around 6 p.m. as he said he was on his way home from an event in Tukwila. White may have undiagnosed Alzheimer's.

FEDERAL WAY, WA- A Silver Alert has been issued for an 82-year-old man out of Federal Way Sunday evening.

James Raymond White was last seen wearing a checkered blue and white shirt and gray slacks. He may be driving a 2000 white Ford Ranger with Washington license plate A23830K.

His wife spoke to him around 6 p.m. as he said he was on his way home from an event in Tukwila. White may have undiagnosed Alzheimer's.