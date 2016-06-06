18th Street Deli alleged robber apprehended soon after crime

Employees at the 18th Street Deli say he displayed a handgun and robbed the store. No one was injured.

ELLENSBURG, WA- Ellensburg police notified students at Central Washington University and neighbors about an armed robber on the run Sunday night.

Within an hour, officers arrested 18-year-old Zachary Kobach. Police found him at a Fred Meyer nearby the alleged robbery.

Employees at the 18th Street Deli say he displayed a handgun and robbed the store. No one was injured.