Garage fire spreads to nearby home in Yakima

One person has since been displaced, but no one faced any injuries. The cause is still under investigation but there is about $40,000.00 in damage.

YAKIMA, WA- The Yakima Fire Department responded to a fire on the 1300 Block of Roosevelt Avenue at 4 a.m. Sunday.

Flames and smoke filled a detached garage which quickly spread to the home nearby. A downed power line prevented crews from stopping it until the power company could get there and de-energize the line.

One person has since been displaced, but no one faced any injuries. The cause is still under investigation but there is about $40,000.00 in damage.