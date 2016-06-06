UPDATE JUNE 12TH:

PORTLAND, OREGON- Union Pacific penalties surpass every railroad, nationwide, for the past two years.

According to inspection records and reports, the federal railroad agency has fined Union Pacific over $7 million dollars from 2014 through last year. An Oregon DOT inspection found repeated safety violations the day before the train cars carrying crude oil derailed and caught fire in the Columbia River Gorge on June 3rd.

Although, those issues listed do not appear to be related to the derailment.

Conductors allegedly left trains in Portland yards without setting breaks on multiple occassions, which an expert says can cause runaway trains. Inspectors also found four times since September where switchers were left unlocked, making it possible for anyone to pull a lever and reroute a train.

Union Pacific is standing by their safety record.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Union Pacific has resumed train service through the Oregon city affected by last week's fiery derailment.



As a precaution, the trains passing through Mosier are limited to 10 miles per hour, much slower than the usual 30 mph.



The company restarted service despite objections from the Mosier City Council.



At an emergency meeting Sunday afternoon, the council approved a motion demanding that oil be removed from derailed cars before traffic is restarted. They also wanted a thorough investigation before the resumption of "high-risk" traffic.



No injuries were reported in the derailment in which 16 of 96 tank cars went off the tracks and started a fire in four of the cars.

