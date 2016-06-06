WRPS launches website concerning Hanford Tank Farm odor exposures

RICHLAND, WA - With dozens of medical calls happening at the Hanford site this spring, now Washington River Protection Solutions (WRPS) is running a new website to track all of the incidents.

It's called the Hanford Tank Farms Industrial Hygiene Webpage. The first paragraph on the home page explains the site is meant to share transparent communications. Further down you can click each incident and see what chemicals may have been a part of the leaks.

Website here: http://wrpstoc.com/tank-farm-ih/