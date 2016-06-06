Yakima Union Gospel Mission cools off Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.--- A heat advisory was administered yesterday in Yakima and is effective until later tonight, but there's a different way to stay cool for those who might not have air conditioning in their houses. As summer just begins, so does the heat, but not everyone has a place to go. Thankfully, here in Yakima, there's an air conditioned day-room open to the public here at Union Gospel Mission.

"It's great. I'm glad there's a place you can come to get out of the heat," Temporary resident at Union Gospel Mission Tom Wagner said. "Man, without this I think a lot of these people would be in bad shape."

Many homeless wear every piece of clothing they have, making the heat even more unbearable.

"The heat can be especially dangerous for the homeless who have other health issues on top of it that makes their body already susceptible to heat related ailments and what not," Director of communications and marketing at Yakima Union Gospel Mission Stephanie Carlson said.

But this facility isn't open to just the homeless.

"Our day-room, anyone is welcome to come in, get some water and cool off," Carlson said.

So for those working in the heat or lacking air conditioners at home, Union Gospel Mission's day-room is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. And it feels oh so good.

"Yeah, yeah. That's nice. It's good to sit in here where it's cool," Wagner said. "That's what I was just doing just now, is sitting there where it's cool."