YAKIMA, WA - If you are a dog lover with some spare time than you are qualified to help the Yakima Humane Society walk some dogs. The public dog walking program runs from 11 A.M. to 3:30 P.M. Monday through Saturday. In order to participate people must be at least 18-years-old with a valid Washington state ID or drivers license.

Those who help can expect to walk one of the Humane Societies dogs that are up for adoption and older than seven months for 30 minutes at the Greenway. Nicole Papageorgiou at the Humane Society said they are always in need of more help.

"It helps us socialize the animals, helps them get a chance to be with people and just be a dog for a little bit, so that is a wonderful gift when the public can do that for us," said Papageorgiou.