Yakima County Sheriff Deputies investigating after finding Pasco woman with possible gunshot wound

ZILLAH, Wash. - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says Monday evening, they found a woman suffering from a possible gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies say someone called them around 7:50 p.m. on Monday, saying a woman needed help near the fishing pond near the end of Flint Lane in Zillah.

When deputies arrived, they found a 36-year-old Pasco woman lying in the brush. They say she had a head injury and told officers she had walked to the area a few days before. Officers say the woman was not speaking clearly because of her condition.

Officers took the woman to a nearby hospital where medics found what they believe was a bullet in her head. The woman is in critical condition.

At this time, officers are not releasing her name. They are now investigating the situation. They say if anyone has any information, call the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at (509) 574-2500.

