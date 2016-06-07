Woman accused of cutting man's throat after asking for ride

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) - A Pendleton woman has been charged with attempted murder after police say she sliced the throat of a motorist who gave her a ride.



Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says the motorist was near Pilot Rock on Saturday when 30-year-old Vanessa Logman flagged him down and asked for a ride to the hospital. She was with her four children.



The family climbed into the back seat, and the vehicle headed down the road.



The sheriff says the woman reached over the seat and cut the driver's throat. The driver stopped, pulled the woman out of the pickup and, with help from others, subdued her.



Undersheriff Jim Littlefield says the woman said she suffers from mental illness and was hallucinating.



The driver needed 11 stitches.