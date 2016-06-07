UPDATE: Service restored to KID customers near Highland Feeder canal break

UPDATE JUNE 9TH:

KENNEWICK, WA- The Kennewick Irrigation District wants its customers to know the Highland Feeder canal break has been repaired. Service will also be restored to the areas that were interrupted due to the break by Friday, June 10th.

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Irrigation District says water service has been turned off to some residents in Kennewick following a canal break, Monday night.

KID says around 8 p.m. there was a break in the KID Highlander Feeder canal, near 10th Ave. and Columbia Center Blvd. Water flooded streets in the area. Crews were eventually able to stop the flooding. They are now working to repair the canal.

They say once they are finished with repairs, all customers living near the KID Highlander Feeder canal will have water again. For updates on repairs, residents can visit kid.org.