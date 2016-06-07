Martin Luther King elementary school beats the heat for field day

Martin Luther King elementary school incorporates water into their annual Field Day in order to beat the heat

YAKIMA, Wash.--- For other schools around the region, A/C problems or not, beating the heat is still an issue. With another heat advisory today, we see how one elementary school is dealing with it.

Although temperatures will reach over 100 degrees today, that's not stopping Martin Luther King elementary school from having their annual field day. They just had to do it a little differently this year.

Water, water, every where.

"If you take a look around our stations, there's an ice chest at each station plus swimming pools with water and ice in them so they're nice and cold for the kids," Physical education teacher George Flores said.

Yakima schools use a temperature chart to decide how hot is too hot for these kids.

"We're expecting to reach the red zone later this afternoon," Lead district nurse of Yakima School District Amy Norton said. "As we reach those higher temperatures, we adjust how much time we have the kids outside."

So faculty and staff made sure their fun in the sun would end around lunch time.

"Other schools like MLK have elected to move their field day activities to the early morning hours so it's not in the mid-day sun," Norton said.

But for now...

"It's the perfect day," Flores said. "I just want to tell everyone out there enjoy this hot weather."

Just remember.

"Make sure you hydrate a lot," Flores said.