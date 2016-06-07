Pet food drive visits Wags to Riches in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.--- For the month of June we are part of a Pet Food Drive, where we are helping to raise donations to local animal shelters. Today, we visited Wags to Riches in Yakima to see just what these furry friends might need.

Interview with Diane Shipley, board member and volunteer at Wags to Riches in Yakima.

Q: What kinds of things can people come and donate?

A: "Well typically, we go through the most dog food, some cat food, we do have a couple shelter cats that live here. And boy, treats, you know collars and leashes, things like that. Honestly, monetary donations are always appreciated because of the level of veterinary care that has to be provided to a lot of the rescues that we take in."

Q: How do people go about donating to the shelter?

A: "Probably the easiest way is on our website, wagstorichesanimalrescue.org and there is an option on there to donate. Either a one time donation or you can even set up a routine monthly donation to support us."

Q: How does it make you feel knowing that people have been donating to your shelter?

A: "Oh, just incredible. I don't know if everybody realizes that Wags to Riches is operated entirely by a volunteer group, just a very dedicated, animal-loving group of volunteers and we rely entirely on donations. So anything we can receive to help the animals of course makes us feel wonderful."

Donations are tax deductible and can be given year round. Their next event is the BBQ and Brew on July 23 at the Selah Civic Center, for more information visit their website:

www.WagstoRichesAnimalRescue.org