Former Pasco Officer's trial stays in Franklin County, will start next week

PASCO, WA. -- Former Pasco Police Officer, Richard Aguirre, appeared in court Tuesday. Aguirre's lawyer requested his rape trial be moved to Seattle.

He argued that media attention locally and even nationally has been constant and incorrect, saying it wouldn't allow Aguirre a fair trial in Franklin County. He claimed investigators out of Spokane gave misleading information to local media outlets while investigating Aguirre for the 1986 murder of Ruby Doss.

The defense claims military records prove Aguirre was in Korea at the time of Doss' murder.

Judge Alex Ekstrom called the motion to move the Franklin County rape trial "premature." He went ahead and scheduled the trial to begin next Wednesday.

