Case of Pasco Spider-Man performer dropped due to lack of evidence

5-16-17 UPDATE:

PASCO, WA - The case of a Pasco Spider-Man performer accused of sexually assaulting a pre-schooler in 2014 has been dismissed due to lack of evidence.

PASCO, WA - 41-year-old Alexander Siharath appeared in court Tuesday, facing charges of felony rape of a child.

You might remember Siharath from last month. NBC Right Now was the first to tell you about his job dressing up as Spider-Man to entertain young children at birthday parties.

According to court documents, Siharath is accused of raping a child and threatening to kill them and their family if they told the police. His trial is scheduled for July 27th.