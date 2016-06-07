Ex Spider-Man performer speaks out about dismissed rape case

KENNEWICK, WA - The man known as the Pasco Spider-Man spoke out today with NBC Right Now, a day after his charge of First Degree Rape of a Child was dismissed in Franklin County Superior Court.

Alexander Siharath came by the station today to give his side of the story in a case that has gone on for more than a year. Reporter Rex Carlin sat down with him this afternoon.

Siharath came by the station because he says the allegations against him were completely false. He said he knew the family in question because of his friendship with one of the alleged victims' family members, and he says the lack of even enough evidence to go through with the trial shows that the allegations were false.

He says now he's focused on moving forward with his life.

"I forgive those that wronged me," Siharath said. "I don't hold grudges, I'm not mad at anybody. I just want to set the record straight, let people know that I'm not that guy. The law says you're innocent until proven guilty, right? But it's crazy now in the culture, as soon as there was an allegation, there was a charge, I was that guy. And people never get to see this part of the story."

Siharath says his days of dressing up as Spider-Man at kids' parties are over, and he adds that he realizes he needs to be very careful moving forward after the year he's been through facing this charge.

Again, Siharath's defense attorney told Rex Carlin at the courthouse yesterday that the prosecution could bring back the charge, but there would need to be some kind of evidence or witness cooperation that simply doesn't exist now.

-----------------------------------------------

5-16-17 UPDATE:

PASCO, WA - The case of a Pasco Spider-Man performer accused of sexually assaulting a pre-schooler in 2014 has been dismissed due to lack of evidence.

Alexander Siharath's trial was originally supposed to begin last July.

The prosecuting attorney said in court this morning that a key witness has been unable to be reached, and as of now, the state doesn't have enough evidence to move forward with the case.

Siharath's defense attorney told Rex Carlin today that the witness needed to be reached is the alleged victim's mother, who may now be out of the country. The attorney said the mother is from Mexico and that both the prosecution and the defense wanted to interview her, but neither side has been able to find her or get in touch with her.

To be clear, this case did not involve an event where he was hired to act as Spider-Man.

Siharath's attorney told reporter Rex Carlin today that the state could bring this case back in the future if it feels like there is enough evidence to proceed, but as of right now, there simply isn't enough evidence to move forward with a case.

-----------------------------------------------

PASCO, WA - 41-year-old Alexander Siharath appeared in court Tuesday, facing charges of felony rape of a child.

You might remember Siharath from last month. NBC Right Now was the first to tell you about his job dressing up as Spider-Man to entertain young children at birthday parties.

According to court documents, Siharath is accused of raping a child and threatening to kill them and their family if they told the police. His trial is scheduled for July 27th.