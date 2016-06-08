Police: Sunnyside man used 11-year-old girl as a shield

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - A Sunnyside man is being held on $50,000 bail after police say he used his 11-year-old daughter as a shield to flee from officers who confronted him at a home.



The 35-year-old suspect was arrested Saturday after police responded to a Sunnyside home where he had been arguing with his girlfriend.



Police say the suspect grabbed his daughter and refused to release her as he went into the backyard and left the residence. He released the child after leaving and then later returned to the residence, where he was arrested.



The suspect is also accused of kicking out a window while riding in the back seat of the patrol car.



He is being investigated on suspicion of kidnapping and malicious mischief.

