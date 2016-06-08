UPDATE: BREAKING WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Warning for parts of Umatilla, Grant & Morrow Counties

UPDATE: A tornado warning remains in effect until 3:15 PM PDT for west central union and south central Umatilla counties. At 2:51 PM PDT, Doppler Radar indicated a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. This dangerous storm was located over Ukiah or 31 miles southeast of Heppner moving northeast at 30 mph. In addition this storm has a history of producing golf ball size hail and wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. locations impacted include Ukiah.

Take cover now! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

MONUMENT, OR -- BREAKING WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Warning for south central Umatilla, northwestern Grant and southeastern Morrow counties until 2:45 PM. Doppler radar indicates a severe thunderstorm near Monument, OR capable of producing a tornado. The storm is moving northeast at 45 mph.