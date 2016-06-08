Yakima area Special Olympics brings home the gold

YAKIMA, Wash.--- A team from Yakima went to the west side to compete in a soccer tournament and they came back with the gold.

Last week we told you about the Special Olympics taking place and there is good news. The Yakima area Special Olympics soccer team that competed in the games came home with the gold. They took a team of six after they got the silver medal in the Yakima Regional Tournament in May. And although the coach originally had ten people on the team, six was enough to get the job done.

"A heck of a feeling. For me, I'm really proud of everything that they've done," Special Olympics coach, Michael Keller said. "I only coach them, I give them the tools that they need, the skills and they it from there. Watching them win... They were really happy about it."

And they should be. But for now, it's onto softball season for these athletes, just another one of many sports this organization has.

If you are interested in being a coach or in donating to this organization, you can contact Tiffanie Keller at tiffaniej@charter.net