An elementary school teachers retires after 35 years at the same school

YAKIMA, Wash.--- It was 35 years ago that Jill Noble stepped into McKinley elementary school for her first day of teaching...

Today, 35 years later, she steps out of that same school for her last day.

Home is where the heart is, but after 35 years of teaching, for Mrs. Noble, home is McKinley elementary school.



"It's been quite an honor," Jill Noble said. "Words can't even say how I'm feeling right now."

Faculty and staff feel the same way.



"Thank you for being such an example," Teacher at McKinley elementary school Sara Coyner said.



They're so grateful, they even...



"Named a room after me. Noble's nook," Noble said.



Where she hopes to return to read to the ones she'll miss the most.



"I will miss the children and the staff," Noble said.



And she hopes they don't forget.



"Kindness matters," Noble said. "Be kind. be kind."



And reminds everyone..



"That I love them," Noble said. "I love them and I'm happy."