STAY SAFE: Securing your load on the roadway

KENNEWICK, WA- Summertime means more construction and more debris on our roads. While it may be hard enough to navigate through orange cones and slowing traffic, no one wants to be involved in an accident that is almost completely preventable.

It just takes a few seconds for something to get loose, and fall off someone else's car or truck, landing in front of you. "The first thing that is going to go out on something like this is the bumper cover of course. In this case, she ran right straight over in the center, so she took the bumper cover out and further, into the cooling assembly. This car is turbo charged so inner cooler, lower part of the core support is all damaged. So when the tire was ran over, it shoved that back just enough to where a line is pinched," explained Kolton Dean with Clearwater Collision in Kennewick.

Dean and his team see this a few times a month, "This is a simple $200.00 blown tire but it can cause, this car right here, about $2,500.00 in damage." Whether it is a tire a piece of wood or tools, those responsible are not always held accountable and get away without knowing.

"With the warmer temperatures we see this frequently. We just got done last week fixing a Toyota Sienna that ran over a tire as well. I would say in the summer time we see three to four cars a month that have hit debris in the road," Dean said.

"Put material on the tarp, then afterwards you can fold the tarp over it. Cover it up like a package and secure it with a couple of good straps," Washington State Trooper Bill Balcolm explained.

If a trooper sees it or gets called in, you can face fines, responsibility and even worse, "The penalties can be big if something escapes from your pickup or your utility trailer and injures somebody. That is a criminal offense and you could be looking at jail time," Trooper Guy Gill explained.

Dean also tells NBC Right Now with the hot temperatures, our tires are more likely to weaken and blow, especially if the tread is low. Keep track of how your tires are doing, getting new ones or the sometimes cheaper option of re-treading is something to look into.