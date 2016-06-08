Leadership Tri-Cities unveils Union Gospel Mission restoration for women and children

There will also be a donation bin out for those of us in the community that want to help. Leadership Tri-Cities worked on this project for about six months. They made it a priority to not disrupt the functions of the shelter while doing this remodel.

PASCO, WA- The Leadership Tri-Cities Class 21 picked a project this year that, "Met them at the heart."

After reaching out into the community they found a huge need for homeless women and their children. The Union Gospel Mission has helped 300 women within the last year in a building that is 102 years old, badly needing restoration.

The mission already had their sights on improving the space but needed some extra help. Leadership Tri-Cities put together multiple fundraisers and collected about $10,000.00. The class built shelving units, painted the walls and restored three specific types of rooms. They helped with a multi-purpose room that will house basic medical visits, restored bedrooms including the mattresses and built a supply closet that holds all their supplies and bedding.

Kimberly Harper, Class 21's President, told NBC Right Now it was not only the tremendous need, but the heart and passion of those who try to help there every single day that inspired them. "As a community we are family and so it's important for those of us who have and are fortunate. Just by the grace of God, we haven't had to come into a place where we need a place like this to remember that. It is just because of the grace that we haven't come to a place where we need it so we have to think of our vulnerable citizens as family members."

