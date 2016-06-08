Dangers of fire during a red flag warning

A red flag warning went into effect earlier today and that means fires become very dangerous and unpredictable because of high temperatures, low humidity and erratic winds. In these conditions even controlled flames like camp fires can get out of hand due to winds carrying the fire and embers.

Since there have been a lot of high temperature days with very little humidity more grass areas have become dry which can easily ignite making this type of warning very serious.

"All it takes is a couple of hundred degree days and we have gone from something green to something tinder-dry," said Jeff Pfaff, Spokesman for the Yakima Fire Department. "Dry brush is a hot fast burning fuel and it can cause a lot of property damage very quickly if there is a fire."

If anyone is camping in the hills during one of these warnings it is recommended that they keep the flame inside a fire ring. Pfaff said that one of the most important things the public can do to stay safe during one of these warnings is to check weather conditions and if any restrictions or warnings are in place.