People on Chestnut Avenue want Homeless Encampment Moved as soon as possible

YAKIMA ,WA - People who live on Chestnut Avenue near Sixth and Seventh Street say they feel unsafe and their neighborhood is being drastically affected by the homeless encampment on their street.

"if we say anything in public they come by break our car windows," said one neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous. "I have been threatened to be shot at and I had a lady walk into my apartment recently while I was gone."

On Tuesdays meeting people brought similar and other concerns to the city council at their monthly meeting in hopes of influencing change.

"It is a dangerous situation, I have been assaulted twice," said one attendee who lives in the neighborhood. "I am tired of smelling the heroin, I am tired of smelling the methamphetamine and they need to be held responsible "

The encampment issue was not resolved at the meeting but a $20,000 grant from the health district was accepted by the council to provide sanitation services like porta potties for the homeless which residents of the area say are necessary.

"Porta potties would be a step in the right direction, but I do not really think the city is doing that good a job, because I see police up there almost on a daily basis," said the neighbor.

Because of legal issues the city cannot remove the homeless unless another location is made available to them. At the meeting it was stated that the encampment on Chestnut will not be removed until the end of this month or until the beginning of next.