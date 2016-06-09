KPD confirms child found unconscious in hot tub has passed away

Police tell us Cooper spent the night in the car, however they do not believe his death is suspicious. A cause of death is being confirmed.

UPDATE JUNE 10TH:

KENNEWICK, WA-The Kennewick Police Department has confirmed that the child who died after being found in a hot tub in Kennewick was being watched by a baby-sitter at the time.Officers rushed to the 48 Hundred Block of West 9th Avenue Wednesday Morning where they found the two-year old unconscious and underwater. The Toddler was taken to hospital where he later died. No word on charges.

UPDATE JUNE 9TH:

KENNEWICK, WA- The 2-year-old child found unresponsive in a hot tub on Wednesday has passed away. KPD sent out a press release saying, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family".

The case is still under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday, June 11.



KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department says Wednesday morning, a toddler was found unconscious in a hot tub.

Officers and fire crews responded to the home along the 4800 block of W. 9th Ave. around 11:30 a.m. They say a 2-year-old boy was found under water in the hot tub.

Medics took the boy to Trios ER where he later died. There is a Go Fund Me account set up for the family.