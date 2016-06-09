Richland's French fry plant to get $200 million expansion

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - ConAgra Foods Inc. has announced plans to build a second French fry processing line at its manufacturing campus in Richland that will open in fall 2017.



The company said Wednesday the $200 million investment comes as a result of increased global demand. Construction on the new French fry line is set to begin immediately.



The facility's expansion is expected to turn about 300 million pounds of Mid-Columbia potatoes into frozen fry products each year. It will bring in an additional 128 workers.



The existing plant near the Richland Airport opened in 1972 and has about 500 employees.



ConAgra reported in November that the plant had generated $2.9 billion in 2015 revenue.