Man wanted by KPD for failure to appear in drug court

KENNEWICK, WA- 33-year-old Charles Lee Dickerson Jr, "Charles Kinsey", "Small Man", is wanted by Kennewick Police.

Officers say he faces failure to appear at drug court, his original charges include possession of meth. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be living in Pasco. Dickerson Jr has numerous tattoos on his face and neck.

If you have any information you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 586-TIPS or 1-800-222-TIPS. Tri-Cities Crimestoppers pays a cash reward of up to $1,000.00 for information that results in the arrest of any wanted person.

