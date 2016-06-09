JARRC denies the motion to repeal the transgender public facility rule

YAKIMA, Wash.---It was a full house here in Yakima where the Joint Administrative Rules Review Committee decides if the Human Rights Commission had the authority to adopt this rule back in December and if the state agency did it properly.



Rebecca Faust is a Washington citizen who started one petition to repeal this rule. She was given a chance to speak about this motion and so did the H.R.C.

It then opened to the public citizens who wanted to testify. These comments ranged from men, women, sexual abuse victims and transgender people. After these testimonies, the legislature was left to make their decision, leaving some happier than others.

"As a commissioner, I feel very proud that the state does uphold the rights and the protection of all of the citizens of Washington state," Commissioner of the HRC Charlene Strong said. "I feel very proud of that each time that I work as a commissioner."

"This committee I had hope so it's kind of not what I hoped for, obviously," Petitioner Rebecca Faust said.

IN A 4-3 DECISION THE RULE WILL STAND AS IS.