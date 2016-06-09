Third Marijuana Retail Store Opens in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, WA. -- A new marijuana retail store called Green2Go is serving customers for the first time. Located off Highway 397 just outside of Finley, this is the third marijuana retail store to open up in Benton County.

Dozens of people stood in line to get inside the brand new Green2Go. Employees declined to talk to us saying they wanted to make sure they handled their first day well and properly checked all ID's. Instead of allowing us with the customers, they made us stay off their property all the way back here.

No matter, one customer did agree to talk to us.

"I think it's great," Eric Kalia said. "And I think it's kind of been a struggle to get a store closer by than Prosser."

Eric is a medical marijuana user. He says this store will help him manage chronic back pain that he's dealt with for 16-years.

"I was in a friend's car and somebody hit us on my side of the door," Eric said. "So I got the worst of it I think and I was unconscious for about an hour and a half."

The law can get very complicated when it comes to marijuana businesses. Benton County currently bans two types of marijuana businesses in one specific zone.

"Benton County has an ordinance that does not allow of processing and producing in rural lands 5," Benton County Jerome Delvin said.

One worry critics of I-502 had during it's implementation was that crime would surely follow marijuana businesses. Commissioner Delvin says that hasn't happened so far.

"We haven't had any problems," Commissioner Delvin said. "I mean there's been no problems that I've been made aware of through the sheriff's department."

This is the third retail store open in the county and it could be the last for a while. The Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board has only allocated 3 stores to the Benton County area.

Many are still critical of legalized marijuana. Eric hopes they become more accepting as time goes on.

"Very much so," Eric said. "And I hope it will become more accepted as people see people using and buying responsibly."s

For now, Green2Go is the only retail pot store in the Tri-Cities area.