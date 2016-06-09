UPDATE: Over 60 firefighters from different cities respond to a fire

UPDATE: The Bureau of Land Management, BLM has taken full control of the fire and the investigation. Friday afternoon the fire was 95% contained and officials with BLM said that they hope to have it out before the end of the day. Although the fire only burned brush, suppression efforts will cost at least $100,000 not including restoration or repairs to land.

WASHINGTON - Crews closed down about a mile of state route 241, near Sunnyside this afternoon because of a three alarm brush fire near the road. The fire happened around three and crews from Benton County, Hanford, Yakima County, Gleed, Naches and others worked together to put out the blaze. More than 60 firefighters were on scene. Dry conditions mixed with winds caused the fire to spread quickly and the location made it hard to put out.

"It is in a lot of tough areas because it is down in these canyons, so we cannot get our vehicles down there," said Joel Byam, Yakima County Fire District 5 Captain. "A lot of people are hand tools and are down on their walking trying to get this fire contained."

The blaze happened on federal land and at this point has burned around 400 acres. At this time, the fire is 60% contained and crews are hoping to have it fully contained before morning. It is unclear what caused the fire, but the Bureau of Land Management will be taking over and investigating the cause.