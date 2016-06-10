Pasco Police investigating early morning homicide - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Evidence Tech, Ashley Wentz taking shots of the scene Evidence Tech, Ashley Wentz taking shots of the scene

PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Police Department says they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Friday morning. 

Police say it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Austin Drive and Lansing Lane in West Pasco. 

Officers did not take anyone into custody but they say the public is not in danger. They are working to determine if the shooting was justified.

