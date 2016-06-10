Fields of Grace in need of volunteers for 2016 season

RICHLAND, WA - Thanks to some early spring heat, cherries are ready to pick early. That means teams of volunteers from Fields of Grace are out and about. Fields of Grace is a non-profit that picks extra fruits and vegetables at area farms and gardens and then gives it to Second Harvest. One of the bigger gleaning opportunities is happening Saturday, June 11 at Ray French Orchard in Richland.

The owners have up to 15,000 pounds ready ti give back to the community. Fields of Grace just needs more hands to pick them. For more information click here.