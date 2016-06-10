WSP conducts search warrant on DSHS employee's home

No one has been charged in this case yet and WSP is not releasing names until more evidence in processed.

PASCO, WA- The Washington State Patrol Criminal Division is looking into some fraud allegations of a DSHS employee.

A lieutenant in Olympia tells NBC Right Now they searched a home on the 4000 Block of Clydesdale Lane on Thursday with help from Pasco officers.

The investigation started a couple months ago when investigators found out this employee may be using a state card for their own personal use. During the search they looked for items purchased with that card.

No one has been charged in this case yet and WSP is not releasing names until more evidence in processed.