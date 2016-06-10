Online system set up for donations to help find missing and exploited children

All of the proceeds will go directly to identifying and safely recovering these children, the investigations and apprehension of their suspects. According to Health and Human Services, there is 200,000 cases of exploited children a year in the U.S.

WASHINGTON STATE- You can now help put a stop to sexual exploitation of kids in Washington State.

Washington State Patrol's Missing and Exploited Children Task Force is rolling out a new donation page that lets you send monetary donations online.

All of the proceeds will go directly to identifying and safely recovering these children, the investigations and apprehension of their suspects. According to Health and Human Services, there is 200,000 cases of exploited children a year in the U.S.

Click here to donate.