Department of Health suspends home healthcare license in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, WA- The Department of Health is suspending a license to a home care agency in Walla Walla.

A spokesperson tells NBC Right Now Compassionate Care Incorporated allegedly provided services outside of their approved scope of medical services. The agency claims they provided medical services to three home health patients and received payment through the veterans administration for those services.

Charges also allege Debra Hill, one of the owners, lists herself as a licensed Registered Nurse, even though according to state records she is not.

More allegations include incomplete background checks, improper training on food handling, and infection control.

The company has 10 days to ask for a hearing to demonstrate that it can operate safely while the charges are pending. Within 28 days, it may request a hearing to contest the charges. The Department of Health is working to connect Compassionate Care Inc.'s clients with other agencies in the Walla Walla area so those clients continue to receive services.