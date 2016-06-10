Walla Walla County Coroner's office investigating a Milton-Freew - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Walla Walla County Coroner's office investigating a Milton-Freewater infant's death

UPDATE: The autopsy was completed for 5 month old Dominic Freel on Saturday June 11th. Freel's death is being investigated as a homicide. Results are pending histology and toxicology.
WALLA WALLA, WA- The Walla Walla County Coroner is looking into the death of a five month old boy from Milton-Freewater. Paramedics took him to Providence St. Mary Medical Center on June 8 where he later died.The Walla Walla County Coroner's office is planning an autopsy for June 11th. 

