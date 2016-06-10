Over a dozen displaced after fire at Oxford home in Kennewick, how you can help

As for the fire investigation, Chief Vince Beasley says the cause is still under investigation.

KENNEWICK, WA- Three women and four kids escaped a fire in their Oxford home on Wednesday and now over a dozen people that were living there need your help.

They need furniture, chairs, beds, couches, tables whatever you can help with. There is also an account set up at Banner Bank under the J. Harding Fire Assistance Fund under account number 2506096611.

You can reach the Oxford house to donate too, by calling them at (509) 430-1155. Their offices are in Pasco.

