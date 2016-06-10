The Yakima Valley Farm Works Clinic gives away free gun locks

Got guns? If you do then this event at Ideal Lumbar and Hardware in Toppenish, Washington might be just for you. They are holding a gun safety giveaway, along with demonstrations on how to use these tools.



"We want to make sure is that something as deadly as a firearm in the home, is not in the hands of a child in a way that they could harm themselves or someone else," YVFWC spokesperson for this event Aaron Grigg said.



Which why the Yakima Valley Farm Worker's Clinic decided to put on this event.



"Children tend to be inquisitive and look into things, try things out, even though they may not know how they work and that can sometimes be deadly," Grigg said.



So they're giving away hundreds of gun sleeves, trigger locks and lock boxes.



"We want to take away any barriers people have about getting safety into their home," Grigg said.



And with this free device, also comes a free lesson.



For those looking to buy a gun or a gun lock, but can't make the event, local gun shop owners remind you...



"The best thing that can happen out there is more education," Hammer's Gun Shop owner Chuck Tveter said.

Ensuring safety in guns.