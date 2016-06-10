HOMETOWN PROUD: A Finley apricot farm has over 300 fruit trees

FINLEY, WA- This week's hometown proud brought us to Finley. When driving through town we stumbled upon an apricot farm.

We couldn't help but pull in and talk with the property owners. Shannon Younger and his sister have been helping their 93-year-old dad farm the apricots for almost two decades.



Younger told us they have 327 apricot trees on their property. He even said they have people as far as California get apricots from

Them.



As an added bonus and something that makes their apricot farm so unique, they don't use any type of chemical spray on the trees.

If interested in purchasing your own apricots or maybe stopping by the farm to pick your own, it's located at 206709 E Finley Rd.

