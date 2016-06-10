1,800 books up for grabs after historic restaurant closes

YAKIMA, WA - Before they close their doors for good, 5th Avenue Deli is giving away 1,800 books for free on Saturday between 10 A.M. and 4 P.M. The books up for grabs are more than just paper bound together they are part of the restaurants 32 year history.

The restaurant may be closed and sure it is empty, but it is still full adventures, knowledge and stories that owner Dick Parker wants to get of his shelves and into the hands of people.

"I want to dispense of them in some way and I thought it might be a goodwill gesture if we could just open it up to the public to stop by and pick up a book, said Parker."

The books have been at the deli since it opened more than three decades ago. Parker said at first they were there just for looks, but then they became something more.

"We have had customers that would come in and want a book and the house rules are, if you want a book, then you bring back two hard backs in exchange for the book you want and that kept the stock up," said Parker.

At the deli people had the option to enjoy a book with their meal and now that Parker is ready to retire he looks back and he is grateful that people supported his idea of food and books.

"The public has been very receptive to this idea and they have supported me over the years and it has been a good run," said Parker.

And before the doors close and a new chapter begins people can take a piece of the restaurant's history home.