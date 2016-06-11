2 teens injured in crash early morning in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - An 18-year-old has been transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with serious injuries after a car accident Saturday morning in Kennewick.

The Kennewick Police Department says the driver, Emilio Mendoza of Kennewick was driving his father's Chevy Tahoe on 4th Avenue going well above the speed limit.

When he drove right through the center area of the roundabout at Kellogg Street. The vehicle rolled several times and Mendoza was thrown out of the car.

A 17-year-old female passenger was also inside the SUV and was treated and released from Kadlec this morning. KPD says both speed and driver impairment are believed to have contributed to the accident. We will update this story once more information becomes available.