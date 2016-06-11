Firefighter Fun Run for special needs

PASCO, WA.-- Firefighters teamed up with the Arc of Tri-Cities to put on the first annual Benefit Fun Run at Chiawana Park. All donations raised by the event will go to the Arc's programs, which help individuals with special needs within the community. Firefighter Jack Piper, who was the brain behind the event, told us how he came up with the idea.

"I just have family members that suffer from different cognitive disabilities and there needs to be a lot of education out there on the resources and the Arc of Tri-Cities here locally provides a lot of resources to individuals and families suffering from cognitive disabilities."

This is just one of many events the Pasco Fire Department has put together to give back to the community, and, as Jack also told us, it will be a lasting one.

