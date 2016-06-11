Haystack fire continues to burn on Kennewick private property - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Haystack fire continues to burn on Kennewick private property

Posted: Updated:
No word on a cause just yet. No word on a cause just yet.

KENNEWICK, WA- About a hundred hay bales are on fire off Reata Road in Kennewick. 

The fire started on Friday around 2:30 p.m. Benton County Fire District One says no homes are being threatened, however, the hay could burn for several days.

No word on a cause just yet.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures