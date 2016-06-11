KSD to receive large grant to reduce classroom sizes - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

KSD to receive large grant to reduce classroom sizes

KENNEWICK, WA- This week the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction named 21 school districts that will receive grant money to reduce student to teacher ratios in their classrooms.

The Kennewick School District received the largest of those grants, adding up to more than $51.1 million.

Senator Sharon Brown says these funds will give KSD the resources they need to lower class sizes and give students an environment more conducive to learning and achievement.

