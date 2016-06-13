Paving construction updates for the week of June 13th through June 17th

The I-182 eastbound off ramp to 20th Avenue will be closed intermittenly on Monday night from 8 to 5:30 a.m.

TRI-CITIES, WA- This week Washington State Department of Transportation crews will be closing down roadways overnight to continue a large paving project across the Tri-Cities.

On US 395 from milepost 18 to 20 there will be single lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday and Tuesday of this week. This operation is between the Blue Bridge and Argent Road ramps. The Argent Road ramps will be closed intermittently throughout the night as well.

Crews are also working on Interstate 182, paving milepost 2 to 8, Monday through Wednesday. The off ramps at Road 100 will close down from 8 p.m. until 5:30 a.m.

